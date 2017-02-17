Recitation of the Quran at primary stage and meaningful study of selected surahs up to intermediate level has been made compulsory as part of prescribed course of studies in educational institutions of the Punjab. This is a belated but wise decision, of course.

The step means a pleasant change in the mind of the administration, which will eventually go a long way in rebuilding the social, economic and cultural life of the common man. Is this change in human thought happening in accordance with the Will of God?

City youths yearning for peace, progress and prosperity say it shall be a phenomenon of the 21st century.

Elders assert downtrodden class of society want economic justice and socio-political system based on equality of man as taught by the Quran, which is the most widely read book in the world.

To millions it’s the literal word of Allah, the source of their religion and their comprehensive law which governs all actions of man. Even non-Muslims, who like to learn Arabic and Urdu, are inclined to read what God says about man and the Universe.

The basis of the arduous struggle for achievement of Pakistan was Islam, incorporating human rights in a spirit of brotherhood. It is in the light of the Quran and the exemplary life of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) that one can say that no people can ever do anything very much without making themselves economically powerful.

Likewise, when we’ve acquired knowledge by means of education and when we’re strong economically and industrially, then we’ve got to prepare ourselves for our defence against external aggression.

The founder of Pakistan declared in 1947 “if there’s anything good that’s just Islam.” The millions he led had an unending urge for an independent homeland, and that desire emanated from the Qura’n and the belief that the spirit of democracy and socio-economic justice is enshrined in Islam.

The right to rule the state belongs to any such person(s) whom the masses themselves choose for serving the nation, and who can govern according to the constitution in the light of the Quran. That leads to establishment of a progressive society of law-abiding people.

According to the Quran, the society thus organised has to live under laws that would guide their everyday life based on eternal principles of righteousness and fair dealing, cleanliness and sobriety, honesty and helpfulness, one to another.

That was in fact the idea of the architect of Pakistan for which about two million men, women and children sacrificed lives. And that was the spirit of millions who migrated to build up the new nation and state of Pakistan.

[email protected]

0



0







Quranic study as part of syllabus wise step was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 17, 2017 and was last updated on February 17, 2017. This news story is related to Print/186847-Quranic-study-as-part-of-syllabus-wise-step/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Quranic study as part of syllabus wise step" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/186847-Quranic-study-as-part-of-syllabus-wise-step.