STUDENTS COUNCIL WEEK

Islamabad: Music is and always has been an integral part of life. It gives soul to the universe, wings to the mind and flight to the imagination. In continuation of Students’ Council Week, 2017 a singing competition was arranged on day four.

The chief guest of the occasion was Arieb Azhar famous Pakistani sufi and folk music artist. The judges were Awais Niazi, Khurram Latifi, Tahir Naeem and Sarmad Ghafoor. Awais Niazi is the famous Pakistani singer. He is the grandson of M. Tufail Niazi. Sarmad Ghafoor is the renowned Pakistani recorder, guitarist, vocalist and songwriter. Khurram Latifi is the famous producer, director and composer. Tahir Naeem is young enthusiastic singer, he started his career by forming a band named ‘Slate.’

The function started with the arrival of the chief guest and the judges. The welcome song was presented by the students of ICG as a tribute to the legends Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and Hassan Jahangir. The singing competition had two categories. The 1st Category was ‘Qawali,’ and the second category was ‘Pop Songs.’ The students from various institutions displayed their talent of singing and performed excellently.

In category-1 Qawali; first prize was awarded to two contestants Mishal and Group and Ayesha and Group. Both groups were from ICG, F-6/2. Being the host college, both group surrendered to Mehrab and Group from IMCG, I-10/4. The second prize went to Tooba and Group from IMCG, F-10/2. The third prize went to Laraib and Group from IMCG, F-7/2.

The chief guest and all the judges appreciated the talent and skill of girls especially in Qawali.

