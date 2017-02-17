Rawalpindi: Al-Shifa School of Public Health affiliated with Quaid-i-Azam University celebrated their reunion of alumni in Pakistan Institute of Ophthalmology.

Dean and faculty welcomed the students and alumni. Dr. Ayesha Babar Kawish presented the journey of Al-Shifa School of Public Health since 2013. QAU Vice Chancellor Dr. Javed Ashraf addressed the occasion and appreciated the efforts of al-Shifa administration and school of Public Health.

President Al-Shifa Trust Lt. Gen. (r) Hamid Javed thanked the honourable chief guest and shared his vision of evidence based quality research. Representatives of higher education commission and world health organization were also present on the occasion.

