Islamabad

As many as 19 departments of Municipal Corporation Islamabad (MCI) have submitted their financial demands to Capital Development Authority (CDA) to seek allocation of annual funds for carrying out their respective functions.

According to the copy of the letter written by CDA to MCI, all nineteen departments were advised to submit their financial demands with all relevant details till February 15 and also warned that if any of them failed to do so then it would be responsible for non-issuance of funds.

The letter stated that MCI got functional on June 14, 2016 and relevant administrative powers were transferred from CDA to MCI on June 22, 2016 so it would be provided with funds to fulfil its responsibilities.

It is pertinent to mention here that the letter was written to 19 departments of MCI including parks, sanitation, environment, road maintenance, sports, play grounds and building control section.

The copy of the letter was also sent to the director general health and principals of the CDA model schools as they would also be given funds by the civic authority. The letter also warned against submission of wrong details because in this case no funds would be issued in line with the directives of the relevant authorities.

