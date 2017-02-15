Nine suspects, including members of banned outfits and a political militant wing, were arrested in raids conducted across the city by the Sindh Rangers on Tuesday.

A spokesman for the paramilitary force said raids were carried out in Jamshed Town, Korangi and Saddar areas in which three criminals were apprehended. The men include a worker of a political party’s militant wing. Illegal weapons and ammunition were seized.

In separate raids in Shah Faisal, Korangi, New Karachi, Orangi and Malir, six criminals were arrested, including two workers from a political party’s militant wing and one man affiliated with a banned outfit.

0



0







Nine suspects held by Rangers was posted in Karachi of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 15, 2017 and was last updated on February 15, 2017. This news story is related to Print/186413-Nine-suspects-held-by-Rangers/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Nine suspects held by Rangers" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/186413-Nine-suspects-held-by-Rangers.