Islamabad: District magistrate has banned kite flying, manufacturing and selling of kites, kite-strings (Maanjha), metallic wire and nylon cord in the capital for two months. In a notification District Magistrate Mushtaq Ahmed said he was imposing the ban under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code. Violators he warned would be arrested by the police and produced before executive magistrates. In exercise of powers under Section 144 the manufacturing and selling of kites, kite flying, string, sharpened twine, metallic wire and nylon cord has been banned within the limit of District Islamabad, read the order. The ban will remain effective for two months and owners occupants of houses shops hospitals, etc., would not allow kite-flying on their rooftops. Mushtaq Ahmed warned that anyone caught violating the order would be dealt with strictly under the law.

0



0







Ban on kite flying for two months was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 15, 2017 and was last updated on February 15, 2017. This news story is related to Print/186346-Ban-on-kite-flying-for-two-months/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Ban on kite flying for two months" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/186346-Ban-on-kite-flying-for-two-months.