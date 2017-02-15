Islamabad: First-ever national conference on business dynamics will be held at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) here on February 20.

It aimed at providing academic and intellectual input to policy-makers in formulating future economic and financial plans, relevant to society. It will serve as platform updating knowledge in the fields of business administration, marketing and human-resources, said Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui while presiding over a meeting that reviewed the conference’s arrangements.

Senior economists, educationists and students of PhD and M.Phil-level will participate in the conference from all over the country. It was being arranged by the University’s Business Administration department.

According to the Department’s Chairman Dr. Syed Hassan Raza, the main theme of the conference is “Creating knowledge-based economy to meet future business challenges. Scholars will present papers during day-long four-working sessions.

It will help sharing scientific reviews and diverse experiences in the field of business and management primarily from local environment in pursuant of knowledge economy.

Dr. Shahid Siddiqui further said the business environment of current era is quite competitive where organizations can only excel by adding value to its offering especially by emphasizing at creativity and innovation.

The AIOU in the last two years has been paying special attention to promoting applied research in academic fields in order to provide solution to socio-economic problems of the country.

Recently, a research journal on rural development and agriculture was published that covers wide-areas of farmers’ interest. It was the ninth journal of international standard produced by the University in a short period of about two years. This was in continuation of the University’s consistent academic policy, focusing on meaningful research that benefits the society as a whole.

0



0







AIOU's moot on business dynamics on Feb 20 was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 15, 2017 and was last updated on February 15, 2017. This news story is related to Print/186337-AIOUs-moot-on-business-dynamics-on-Feb-20/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "AIOU's moot on business dynamics on Feb 20" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/186337-AIOUs-moot-on-business-dynamics-on-Feb-20.