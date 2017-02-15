Another attack

The traumatic incident that occurred on Mall Road in Lahore is deeply tragic. Around 13 people were killed and more than 80 were injured. Once again, the civilians were targeted and many police officials lost their lives. The rescue teams should act swiftly and provide all basic facilities to the victims of the blast. Jamatul Ahrar blatantly accepted the responsibility of this reprehensible act.

If there was a grave threat of terrorism in the vicinity, the permission to protest there should not have been granted. We should see given that NAP is being implemented in the country, why are banned organisations operating openly? These attacks highlight the shortcomings of our security measures and also belie the claims of law-enforcement agencies when they state that the situation is under control. There is an ardent need of stern action against the non-state outfits in order to eradicate the scourge of terrorism from the country.

Inzamam Qasim Silachi

Sibi

The suicide bombing in Lahore shows another security lapse in our system. People losing their lives is nothing new thing in our country but such incidents have increased with time. There is a dire need to implement the security action plan in Punjab to protect the lives of innocent civilians. Moreover, religious scholars must come forward and denounce such acts which are committed in the name of religion.

It is sad to know that a high alert was signalled to all security agencies by the National Counter Terrorism Authority on February 7, 2017 but no foolproof arrangements were made to avoid such a terrible tragedy. We do not learn from our past mistakes and fail consistently. I hope that the government will announce some reasonable financial relief for the victims of this blast.

Iftikhar Mirza

Islamabad

Pakistan fell victim to another terror attack. This is the second major attack in Lahore in the last two years. In 2016, there was a bomb blast at Gulshan-Iqbal Park which had killed around 70 people and injured around 300. These incidents have raised serious questions regarding security measures in the country. The terrorists are uprooting our way of life but the government is silent. I request the concerned authorities to tighten the security and eliminate terrorism from the country.

Sana Samad

Turbat

At least 13 people, including six police officers, lost their lives in the Lahore blast that took place on Mall Road on February 14. It is the government’s prime responsibility to protect the lives and properties of its citizens. Why has the government of Punjab refused to allow a military operation against terrorists? It is time the Punjab government allowed the Rangers to conduct an operation to rid the province of terrorism.

Engr ST Hussain

Lahore

