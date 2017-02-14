PESHAWAR: The competent authority has assigned the task of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) activities to deputy secretary of Chief Minister’s Investment Promotion Cell.A notification issued by Chief Minister’s Secretariat said on Monday.The cell will carry out its duties and responsibilities in coordination with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development & Management Company (KPEZDMC) and Board of Investment and Trade (KP-BOIT) with immediate effect.Moreover, the subject of Industries and Mines & Mineral will also be dealt with by Chief Minister’s Investment Promotion Cell.

Notification was posted in Peshawar of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 14, 2017 and was last updated on February 14, 2017. This news story is related to Print/186122-Notification/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Notification" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/186122-Notification.