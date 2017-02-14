KARACHI: Pakistan Oilfields Limited (POL) on Monday notified hydrocarbon discovery at Appraisal Well Mardankhel-3 in TAL Block.

The well has tested 195 barrels per day of condensate, 5.6 mmcfd of gas and 48 barrels of water, the statement said. The pre-commerciality working interest of POL in TAL Block is 25 percent and MOL is the operator.

Drill Stem Tests (DSTs) have been planned to check the potential of other formations. The true potential of the well will be known after the conclusion of testing of all these formations and finalisation of the completion strategy for optimum production.

The Drill Stem Tests is the procedure for isolating and testing the surrounding geological formations through the drill stem. The test is a measurement of pressure behaviour at the drill stem and is a way to obtain important fluid sampling information and to establish the probability of commercial production.

