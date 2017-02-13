KARACHI: Former education minister of Sindh Dr Hamida Khuhro passed away after protracted illness here on Sunday morning.

According to a news channel, she was laid to rest in Gizri graveyard. A historian, politician, professor and writer Dr Hamida Khuhro twice served as provincial minister for education. She was the daughter of Muhammad Ayub Khuhro who served as Sindh chief minister before and after the creation of Pakistan.

She secured her PhD in South Asian history from the University of London and taught at Oxford University before she joined the Sindh University Jamshoro as a professor. Being a prolific writer, she penned many books such as Sindh Through the Centuries, Mohammed Ayub Khuhro -- a life of courage in politics, The Making of Modern Sindh, British Policy and Social Change in the Nineteenth Century. She also co-authored Karachi Megacity of Our Times with Anwer Mooraj.

0



0







Former Sindh education minister Hamida Khuhro passes away was posted in Top Story of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 13, 2017 and was last updated on February 13, 2017. This news story is related to Print/185970-Former-Sindh-education-minister-Hamida-Khuhro-passes-away/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Former Sindh education minister Hamida Khuhro passes away" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/185970-Former-Sindh-education-minister-Hamida-Khuhro-passes-away.