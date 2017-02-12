Bans and sensibility

The Trump administration’s Muslim ban has been rejected by the US Appeals Court. According to some media reports, the administration is likely to go to the US Supreme Court to restore the ban.

According to Trump, Muslims are a threat to the US’s national security. Trumps lawyers are figuring out a way to justify this decision. If the ban is restored, it will raise questions on the US’s claims of being a liberal and secular state. The ban is one of the worst decisions ever taken by the US and once restored it will lead to the downfall of the country.

Wali Ejaz Nekokara

Chiniot

