An accountability court heard the corruption cases against former DIG Din Muhammad Baloch and others and issued NBWs against absconding accomplices of Baloch namely Ahmed Baloch, Ghulam Akbar Memon, Murad Baloch and Riaz Memon. Din Muhammad Baloch was under detention and was produced before the court.

The court has now fixed February 20 for the next hearing, and ordered the Investigation Officer (IO) to arrest the absconding accused and produce them before the court.

The corruption cases under a reference were filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) that alleged that Din Muhammad Baloch who got appointed as ASI was later promoted to higher posts, misusing his legal authority as a senior police officer had committed a fraud of over Rs170m.

