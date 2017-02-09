LAHORE

The Punjab Healthcare Commission along with the district government drug team carried out operation against illegal medical laboratories and stopped 22 labs from working.

According to a press release issued here on Wednesday, the joint action was taken around the Jinnah Hospital, and at Shahdara, Raiwind and Kahna where 22 medical laboratories were stopped from functioning for being unregistered with the PHC and worst diagnostic conditions.

The labs around the Jinnah Hospital which were stopped from working are: Gilani Lab, Lahore Medical Lab, Lahore Highcare Lab, the Genex Medical Diagnostic Lab, Highcare Medical Laboratories, Path Care Lab and Clinical Laboratory, Bio-tech Lahore Lab and Research Centre and Nameer Lab. Ten laboratories in the Shahdarah area which were stopped from work are: Prime Care Laboratory, Ali Clinical Laboratory, Life Care Medical Laboratory, Fauji Friends Laboratory, Hamad Medical Laboratory, Care Tech Lab, Shahdarah Lab, City Lab and RB

Clinical Lab and Lahore General Laboratory. Doctor Lab and Collection Centre, Al-Qaim Clinical Lab and Collection Centre and CDC Lab and Collection Centre in the Kahna and Raiwind areas were stopped from working. The laboratories and diagnostic centres were running without any authorisation of the PHC, adequate services and requisite facilities and qualified pathologists.

The owners of the laboratories were directed to register their centres with the PHC and carry out diagnostic and pathological tests only after meeting the requisite conditions and proper equipment.

