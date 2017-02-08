LAHORE: Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has said lecturers of foreign professors will help the students get modern and standardised education, and a programme in this regard should be finalised immediately and implemented.

The CM chaired a meeting on Tuesday to review steps to promote modern and standardised education in government universities and colleges, and development on various aspects of Lahore Knowledge Park. The meeting decided to launch a programme of online lecturers of foreign professors.

Addressing the meeting, the CM the pilot project of online lectures of foreign professors should be launched forthwith and later it will be expanded. He said practical recommendation should be put forward for this programme as the government is committed to providing the best education facilities to students.

The CM said the promotion of research culture is drastically needed and for this purpose solid recommendations should be presented. He said: “We have to move forward with individuality and innovation and leave aside traditional methods. We have to work jointly to bring our education standards at a par with the international level and we need to work with professional approach for this purpose. Youth is the hope for the bright future of Pakistan and making the youth more and more empowered is the priority of our government. Renowned educational institutions have expressed interest in setting up their campuses in the Lahore Knowledge Park, and all necessary arrangements should be completed in this regard and immediate progress should be made in this regard.”

The CM said the Punjab government is establishing the Information Technology University in the Lahore Knowledge Park and this project will be completed by the start of 2018. Chairman Academic Committee of Lahore Knowledge Park Dr Atta-ur-rehman briefed the meeting on development made on various matter of the knowledge park. He said two renowned educational institutions have expressed interest in the setting up campuses at the park, while a French university also wants to establish campus.

