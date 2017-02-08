Islamabad

As more restaurants open in Islamabad - and to some extent in Rawalpindi – residents have a choice of where to go and eat when they want to try something different from home cooking. While some places specialise in a particular kind of cuisine, others serve a variety and both may, or may not, please their customers for one reason or another.

Apart from the food, a pleasant ambiance is important as customers like to feel relaxed and enjoy their outing. Someone told me they had gone to a new restaurant the other day but though the food was good, she would not patronise the place again because the surroundings were too noisy!

Anyway, if you are looking for both these requisites – good food and a place to relax - then check out the Behbud rooftop ‘Bagheecha,’ a good addition to the Behbud café that is managed by the Behbud Association of Pakistan. In these cold winter days it is really nice to sit out in the sun and enjoy your meal away from the noise and pollution one encounters at ground level and there is a lovely view of the Margala hills as well - and if you do not mind the chilly weather coupled with hot and spicy food for comfort, you can also have dinner! The rooftop café serves barbecue specialties and you can order from the regular menu as well – I would recommend a few items but everyone has a different taste, so check them out for yourself or take a friend for a treat! The café has comfortable seating; umbrellas if you do not like the sun shining on you directly and a friendly staff that aims to please; prices are reasonable and the kitchen is spotless - overseen by long time volunteer, Mrs. Saeeda Mahmud - so you can be sure you are getting safe and healthy food.

On top of all this you will be contributing to the welfare of the women and children who are supported by the association as all proceeds from the café go towards projects that it has going towards this cause. ‘Behbud’ means ‘advancement’. It is a name which stands for support and strength for women. It was conceived and founded by Mrs. Akhtar Riazuddin, with the help of a small group of volunteers in 1967. Operating out of a member’s home in a congested area of Rawalpindi, Behbud has grown into a national institution in the last 50 years. Behbud catalyses lasting change, creating an ecosystem in which the poor have the chance to seize control of their own lives. They do this with a holistic development approach geared toward inclusion, using tools like education, healthcare, legal advocacy, community empowerment, social enterprises for women’s economic self-sufficiency and empowerment.

0



0







Behbud’s ‘Bagheecha’ café hits the spot! was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 08, 2017 and was last updated on February 08, 2017. This news story is related to Print/184797-Behbuds-Bagheecha-caf-hits-the-spot/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Behbud’s ‘Bagheecha’ café hits the spot!" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/184797-Behbuds-Bagheecha-caf-hits-the-spot.