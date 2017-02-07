ISLAMABAD: Although snowfall in upper parts of the country has stopped but people were still facing difficulties on Monday due to road blockade caused by the snow.

Locals have been limited to their homes in Ghanche because of intense snowfall and its connection to other cities was also cut off with the rest of the region, a private news channel reported. It further reported that electricity was suspended in the area because electric poles had fallen.

Life in Skardu (Gilgit-Baltistan) has also become difficult due to record breaking snowfall. Two bridges over River Ravi as well as two houses have been destroyed due to heavy snowfall. The rescue operation that was started yesterday after an avalanche struck Chitral’s village Sher Shal in Garam Chashma Tehsil has been completed. The avalanche destroyed more than 20 houses.

Rescue teams have recovered two people alive and 10 dead bodies. Moreover, there is shortage of medicines in hospitals and the area is facing loadshedding that is causing trouble for people. Links roads are still blocked in the affected areas after snowfall, the private TV channel reported.

