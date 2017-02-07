KarachiAn international publication, Grazia, is set to hit the bookstands in Pakistan this month.

Making a departure from the traditional norms of fashion and lifestyle publication in Pakistan, Zahraa Saifullah, said: “The Pakistani fashion industry is booming and Grazia is going to provide an amazing platform to nurture its growth. We plan to show the creative side of Pakistani fashion to the world and explore new avenues by creating new content.”

— MAWRA HOCANE (@MawraHocane) February 7, 2017

Launched by M/S Saif Publishers, publishers of Hello, Grazia’s content would consist of editorials, engaging acclaimed columnists, detailed beauty and fashion trends and shopping guide.

“Grazia will curate global beauty and fashion trends as they unfold, picking the best from the international catwalks,” Saifullah said.

The publication, she said, would bring readers a wide range of high-profile celebrities, fashion icons, models, and designers.

“Since its Italian debut in 1938, Grazia, a title of the Mandadori Group portfolio, has provided millions of women a global array of style inspirations through its agenda-setting fashion, lifestyle and beauty editorials published in 25 international editions,” she said.

