LAHORE

A 35-year-old woman was found dead in a garbage dump in the Garhi Shahu area on Sunday.

Some passersby spotted the body of the woman lying in a heap of garbage and informed police. The body bore marks of torture, police said, adding that the victim, yet to be identified, apparently had been tortured to death. The body has been shifted to morgue.

bikes seized: Shalimar investigation police have arrested three bike lifters. Police recovered six bikes from their possession. Meanwhile, Mustafabad police claimed to have arrested seven gamblers and seized cash and valuables. The arrested accused are: William, Shafique, Muzaffar, Rafique Masih, Munir Masih and Pir Baksh.

killed: A bike rider was killed by a speeding car in the Mozang area on Sunday. Victim Faisal was passing through the Mozang area on his bike when a rashly-driven car hit him, resulting in his death shortly after he was admitted to hospital.

dies: A mother of two died under mysterious circumstances in her house at Kot Lakhpat on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Anam, wife of Suleman of Bank Stop, Karim Park, Kot Lakhpat. According to the residents in the house, she ended her life by taking poisonous pills over an unknown issue. However, police said that it was yet to be ascertained whether she committed suicide or she was murdered. The body has been removed to morgue.

PHP: Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) claimed to have arrested 36 criminals, including 11 proclaimed offenders (POs). PHP teams arrested 11 proclaimed offenders and other accused and seized 300 liter liquor, 2,210 gram charas, four pistols, two rifles, 112 bullets and seven magazines from them. Meanwhile, PHP also reunited two children, Hammad Ahmad and Rizwan Khan, with their parents.

Traffic wardens: At least 300 traffic wardens, 100 patrolling officers and 22 inspectors regulated the traffic during various rallies held in the city on Sunday on Kashmir Day. The force under the command of two SPs and ten DSPs maintained the flow of traffic on The Mall, Dharampura, Mughalpura, Taj Bagh and Fateh Garh.

0



0







Woman’s body found in garbage was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 06, 2017 and was last updated on February 06, 2017. This news story is related to Print/184238-Womans-body-found-in-garbage/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Woman’s body found in garbage" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/184238-Womans-body-found-in-garbage.