Court’s decision

This refers to the news report, ‘Mir Shakil not Indian, US agent: UK court’ (Feb 3). Attempts were made by ARY to malign the name of Jang-Geo Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman by levelling false accusations in the name of ‘patriotism and religion’. Heavy financial penalty has been imposed on the channel. The UK court has also revoked the channel’s licences.

Lessons should be learnt by everyone in Pakistan from the court decision. For the last seven decades, patriotism and religion have been used as a tool to incarcerate people and persecute ordinary citizens. It is never too late to learn from our mistakes.

Dr Sher Mohammad Khan

Swat

