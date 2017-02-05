LAHORE

While a number of teachers associations on Saturday appreciated the Punjab government’s expected move of exempting schoolteachers from population census-related duties; a senior official said there was no such development.

The official said no decision was taken under which the schoolteachers were exempted from census-related duties, adding that these were mere rumours. He said the census was a huge exercise and needed similar human resource.

Schools Secretary Abdul Jabbar Shaheen confirmed that schoolteachers were not exempted from the population census-related duties.

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal government through a statement had assured the Supreme Court, which had taken suo motu of the delay in the population census, that it would be held from March 15.

Recently Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa had also approved the plan to support conduct of population and housing census for which up to 200,000 troops would be employed. The last census was held in 1998 in the country.

0



0







Teachers to perform census duties was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 05, 2017 and was last updated on February 05, 2017. This news story is related to Print/184066-Teachers-to-perform-census-duties/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Teachers to perform census duties" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/184066-Teachers-to-perform-census-duties.