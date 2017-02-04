Islamabad

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast more than normal rainfall during the current month.

"The global climate indicators such as North Atlantic Oscillations, El Nino and Southern Oscillations and Indian Ocean Dipole are expected to remain neutral in February. The conditions are in favour of more than normal February precipitation," a PMD official said on Friday.

The weatherman said two to three weather systems were likely to pass across the country and thus, resulting in slightly above normal rain and snowfall in February.

"In February, more than normal snowfall is expected in mountainous areas of upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

The weatherman said fog intensity was likely to reduce gradually in plain areas of KP, Punjab and upper Sindh.

He said precipitation was likely to remain normal in the month of March but the rainfall would be more than snowfall.

