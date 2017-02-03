ISLAMABAD: President Mamnoon Hussain said on Thursday that Jammu & Kashmir is an unfinished agenda of Partition and Pakistan will continue to extend moral, diplomatic and political support to the Kashmir cause.

Expressing great concern over the ongoing atrocities and brutalities being perpetrated against the innocent Kashmiris by Indian security forces, he called upon the international community to play its due role by urging India to halt human rights violations and resolve the longstanding Kashmir dispute according to the aspirations of the people of Jammu & Kashmir.

While talking to Sardar Abdul Khaliq Wasi, Member Azad Jammu & Kashmir Council, who called on him at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, President lauded the resolve and bravery of Kashmiris in the face of Indian aggression and occupation.

He said that Pakistan is desirous of forging friendly relations with all countries including its neighbours adding that Pakistan wants resolution of all issues through dialogue. He said that peace in the region will remain elusive without resolution of Kashmir issue in the light of United Nations Security Council resolutions.

