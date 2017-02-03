Islamabad

The National Assembly (NA) was informed on Thursday that the Capital Development Authority (CDA) is holding department inquiry into irregularities in eight mega projects.

Presently, the inquiry committees constituted by the CDA management are holding inquiries in projects of Arts and Craft Village, Park Tower, I J Principal Road, Twin Tower (Grand Hayat Hotel), Diplomatic Shuttle Bus Service, surrendering of land which transferred and mortgaged by the housing societies, Health Center F-7 Markaz (Safa Gold Mall) and increase in shops in Siraj Covered Market in sector G-6/3.

However, the Authority was awaiting directions from the Prime Minister’s office to start department into corruption and irregularities in 13 mega projects undertaken or allowed by the Authority.

According to the information placed before the House during question hour, the CDA had ordered departmental inquiry in seven mega projects on receiving directives from the Prime Minister Office in the light of detailed inquiries conducted by senior officials outside the CDA.

Minister for Capital Administration and Development (CAD) in written reply to a question said the Islamabad High Court in its orders during the year 2012 had ordered inquiries into irregularities and corruption in different projects.

In the light of directives, the Federal Government constituted six inquiry committees headed by then Additional Secretary Finance Shahid Mehmood, Additional Secretary Petroleum Arshad Mirza , Additional Secretary Planning Rizwan Akbar Khan, Additional Secretary Interior Muhammad Imtiaz Tajwar and Additional Secretary Javed Akhtar and Additional Secretary Economic Affairs division Haseeb Athar which conducted 39 inquiries.

According to the information available with National Assembly, the reports of 27 inquiries have been received while 18 reports are still pending.

The inquiry reports in various projects on which directives from the Prime Minister’s office were awaited include Monal Restaurant, La Montana Restaurant, allotments in Lake View Park, Kashmir Highway, Dubai Plaza, Hill View Hotel, Cinema Plot 29 Markaz G-9, Margalla Tower, allotments at Saidpur Village, allotment of school plots to favourites, grant of NoC to housing societies, D-12 extension, investment made by CDA in stock exchange, car parking Aabpara G-6, appointments and promotions and deputations in CDA.

According to inquiries led by Additional Secretary, the two restaurants including Monal and La Montana restaurants on Margalla Hills were allowed in violation of master plan of Islamabad.

Member Finance CDA Dr. Fahad Haroon Aziz and Member Planning Asad Kiyani are holding department inquiries in projects of Diplomatic Bus Service and allotments in Arts and Craft Village. DG HRD Nadeem Akbar Malik is holding inquiry into Safa Gold Mall project.

