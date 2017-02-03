There can be no denying that our education sector lags behind the world today, but it is our unwavering belief that with sincere efforts this situation can be redressed. For now, it is an utmost priority for the government to do all in its powers to ensure that the University of Karachi is brought at par with the leading varsities around the globe.

These views were expressed by provincial education minister and pro-chancellor of all government-run universities in Sindh, Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar, on Thursday while speaking at a ceremony held for inauguration of a new cafeteria at KU. “We are particularly lagging behind in the fields of science and technology, to the extent where we are presently trying to shift onto technologies that developed nations have already utilised and discarded,” said the minister.

Speaking of solutions to the persistent education woes of the country, Dahar said, “For Pakistan to change around this present scenario, it remains our collective responsibility to provide our people, especially our students, the facilities they need to prosper.”

“Ours is a most competitive age. We cannot expect our students to excel or even perform at par with their global counterparts unless we provide them state-of-the-art facilities.”

He assured the KU administration and faculty members that the Sindh government was focused on addressing the varsity’s various issues. Dahar said Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah was willing to extend all cooperation to help KU out of the financial crisis it faces and put it on the road for sustained development.

“Despite all the challenges in Pakistan, the University of Karachi is still recognised worldwide for its academic and research prolificacy and I feel honoured to be entrusted with a task as important as making KU a part of the list of top ranking universities of the world,” said the minister.

KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan lauded the efforts of Professor Dr Moonis Ahmar and Muhammad Saleem Arain for the renovation of the cafeteria.

As for educational uplift, the VC stated that major investments in science and technology were required to initiate Pakistan’s journey towards progress. “To become a developed country in the true sense of the word, it will take us at least 20 years; that too, if we start spending heavily in the realms of science and technology today.”

Khan also spoke of the need to set realisable objectives. “Science is the focal tool for development and it is not cheap. I am well aware of the financial challenges faced by KU today, but we are confident that these hurdles can be overcome.”

