ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) on Monday expressed its resolve to pursue all pending cases in the courts professionally and vigorously by hiring the best available lawyers of Pakistan.

This was decided in the 123rd Authority Meeting of Pemra held at Pemra Headquarters here. The meeting was presided over by Absar Alam, Chairman of Pemra and attended by Arif Ahmed Khan, Secretary Interior, Ms. Saba Mohsin, Secretary Information and Broadcasting, Dr. Mohammad Irshad, Chairman FBR, Dr. Ismail Shah, Chairman PTA, Member Punjab, Ms. Nargis Nasir and member KP, Shaheen Habibullah.

The authority meeting discussed in detail issues pertaining to the private electronic media of Pakistan. The electronic media authority entrusted the chairman Pemra with the task to take appropriate measures necessary for establishing the writ of the authority and advised him that in case any resistance from outside or from within Pemra in this regard surfaces, strict corrective measures must be taken.

The authority members emphasised that Pemra needs to ensure professionalism and should not shy away from taking difficult decisions to ensure the smooth functioning of the regulatory authority.

The forum unanimously decided that in case of any decision which has to be taken urgently by Pemra to suspend transmission of a channel or any other important issue, a committee consisting of chairman Pemra, Secretary Interior, Secretary Information and one provincial member can take the decision without all members of the Authority being present.

With regard to request of M/s Horizon Media (Pvt.) Ltd, Karachi for the renewal of Landing Rights Permission for the foreign satellite TV channel “Urdu 1”, the authority decided to grant one year renewal to Urdu 1. The Authority also approved to grant of Landing Rights Permission to M/s One World Alliance (Pvt.) Ltd, Karachi for foreign Satellite TV Channel “Discovery Kids.”

It was also decided that assistance package of the federal government for families of its employees who die in service would be adopted for Pemra employees as well and would be approved soon in consultation with the legal experts.

0



0







Chairman empowered to establish Pemra’s writ was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 31, 2017 and was last updated on January 31, 2017. This news story is related to Print/182983-Chairman-empowered-to-establish-Pemras-writ/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Chairman empowered to establish Pemra’s writ" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/182983-Chairman-empowered-to-establish-Pemras-writ.