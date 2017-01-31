Sarfraz best choice to lead in all formats: Moin Khan

KARACHI: Former Pakistan captain Moin Khan on Monday endorsed the views of some former international cricketers that stumper Sarfraz Ahmed was the best choice to lead Pakistan in all three formats.

When Moin was asked by the reporters about his view over the subject, he asked:”Have you asked such questions from other cricketers who have made major contributions to Pakistan cricket? What do they say?”

When he was told that they supported the idea, Moin said, “I support their views.”

He was talking to reporters after the sponsorship signing ceremony between Quetta Gladiators and Jubilee Insurance here at a hotel.

The former Test stumper said: “Modern cricket demands aggression. Performance of a skipper counts a lot because you have to become a role model for others. And Sarfraz is such a player. Sarfraz has guts. He has served as skipper at under-19 level and recently he has also led Pakistan T20 team quite well,” said Moin.

“Sarfraz has qualities which unfortunately Azhar Ali does not possess. Azhar had not been in the team and he was made skipper. It is always difficult for a player who is not in the team and is brought into the side as the skipper,” Moin elaborated.

When asked about reports that the PCB was going to make him Pakistan team manager in place of Wasim Bari, Moin said, “That ball has not yet been pitched and it is not known at which line and length it will be delivered. Once it is delivered I will see how to play.”

He said that he will never refuse any offer which enables him to contribute to Pakistan cricket.

“Neither in the past I refused any such offer, nor will I do it in future. I will do what the country needs from me. I cannot refuse any offer from the country because I am what I am because of my country,” Moin said.

About Quetta Gladiators’ chances in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Moin said a fine combination had been formed. “We have got some fine players. A couple of foreign players pulled out and were replaced. I am satisfied with this team,” Moin said.

He said that Quetta Gladiators’ mentor and former West Indian great Viv Richards was a great inspiration. “Viv is a humble person and he is a big inspiration for me. The inspiration was the main reason that our team performed so well in the last edition,” Moin remarked.

When asked how the retired foreign players in the PSL could inspire Pakistani youngsters, Moin said: “I think these are the names which have left their imprints on the minds of the new generation because of their performances,” Moin said.

Earlier, in his brief speech, Moin said that Quetta Gladiators would live up to the expectations in the PSL-II which begins in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) next week.

Quetta Gladiators owner Nadeem Umar said that his team had some glorious players. “England’s speedster Tymal Mills is a great fast bowler. We have Ahmed Shehzad and Anwar Ali who have performed really well in the National One-day events. We have a small team but our hearts are big and I hope our team will win the event,” Nadeem said.

Quetta Gladiators formally signed Jubilee Insurance as their title sponsor. Nadeem and JI Managing Director Javed Ahmed signed the document.

