Robbers kill cabby

LAHORE

A shootout between a cab driver and three robbers resulted in the death of the driver and wounds to two robbers.

The driver, identified as Yousaf, was dropping off a family in the Ravi Road area when two robbers took him and his passengers hostage. Yousaf, who was carrying his pistol, offered resistance by firing shots at the three robbers who also retaliated. As a result Yousaf was killed and two robbers sustained wounds. Meanwhile, police reached the spot and arrested one of the two injured robbers who was later identified as Usman.

Found dead: A woman was found dead in the limits of the Shafiqabad area on Monday. The body, yet to be identified, bore no marks of torture. Police shifted the body to morgue for autopsy to ascertain the cause of death. Meanwhile, a youth lost his life in a road accident in the Lorri Adda area. The victim identified as Suhail was passing through the Azadi flyover when his bike collided with another bike, as a result both bike riders got injuries. They were rushed to a local hospital where Suhail expired.

roads widening: The city traffic police has written a letter to C&W secretary and LDA for widening service roads on both sides of Nishter Signal on Ferozepur Road.

The letter is written by Traffic DIG Syed Ahmed Mobin for further widening of 200-metre service roads from Chungi Amarsadhu to Gujjumatta Nishter Signal.

The narrow service lanes are giving rise to one-way violation which causes accidents. The DIG said the widening of service roads on both sides would facilitate the citizens the wardens to ensure smooth traffic flow.

promoted: National Highway and Motorway Police (NH&MP) DIG pinned badges to the shoulder lapels of newly-promoted four officers at Zonal Office on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the DIG congratulated the officers and advised them to work with dedication. “Honesty is our belief and courtesy and rendering help to road users is our recognition, and these core values should be adopted at any cost,” he added.

Transfers: IGP Mushtaq Ahmad Sukhera Monday transferred and posted six police officers.

According to a notification, Additional SP Investigation Civil Lines Lahore has been transferred and posted as Additional SP Operations Civil Lines Lahore. Syed Hasnai Haider as Additional SP Investigation Civil Lines, SDPO, Rojhan Rajan Pur SP Khalid Mahmood Shah as SDPO Haram gate Multan, District Traffic Officer Sargodhan DSP Sher Bahuder as DSP Security Division Model Town Lahore have been transferred. While Maqsood Ahmad Lown as DSP Head Quarter City Traffic Police Gujranwala and SDPO Haram Gate Multan as DSP Shah Alam have been transferred to Central Police Office Punjab Lahore.

Cash prizes: CCPO gave away cash prizes and appreciation certificates to the officials of Dolphin Force for arresting members of nine criminal gangs.

Addressing a ceremony at Qurban Lines on Monday, he appreciated the officials and hoped that they would continue performing well. The Dolphin officials had rounded up criminals during the last few days from Faisal Town, Johar Town, Defence, Subzazar and Islampura.

