ISLAMABAD: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Dr Muhammad Irshad said that there was need to go ahead with joint efforts to mobilise maximum revenues for ensuring well-being of Pakistani society.

The customs organisations worldwide celebrated International Customs Day each year on 26th January. This marks the day of the first official meeting of the Customs Cooperation Council, held in Brussels on 26th of January, 1953.

The World Customs Organisation (WCO) has devoted this year as International Customs Day to the theme ‘Data Analysis’ with the slogan data analysis for effective border management. All operations managed by Pakistan Customs are incomplete without data analysis and for an effective border management whether at sea, air or land, data collection, its analysis & an intelligent inference drawing process go hand in hand.

The chief guest on this occasion, chairman FBR said, “Despite great challenges our resolve should be even greater we should gather each and every ounce of our energies and efforts and work for the noble cause of socio-economic well being of our society and for Pakistan.”

The chief collector of Customs (North) highlighted the achievements of Pakistan Customs. She also asserted the need to work even harder to achieve the parallel goals of trade facilitation. Customs controls collector of Customs informed that with an exemplary team work, Model Customs Collectorate Islamabad had broken all previous records in the past one year and excelled in all fields including tax payer and passenger facilitation, revenue generation, target achievement, anti-smuggling, recovery of arrears, auctions, follow up of legal cases settlement of audit paras, establishment of K-9 section of sniffer dogs and in all other areas of performance.

At the end of the ceremony certificates were distributed in acknowledgement of the meritorious services rendered by trade partners and outstanding officers and officials of Pakistan Customs Service.

FBR chairman for joint effort to mobilise maximum revenues was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 28, 2017 and was last updated on January 28, 2017. This news story is related to Print/182227-FBR-chairman-for-joint-effort-to-mobilise-maximum-revenues/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "FBR chairman for joint effort to mobilise maximum revenues" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/182227-FBR-chairman-for-joint-effort-to-mobilise-maximum-revenues.