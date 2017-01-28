Islamabad

With the wedding season at its peak, Dynasty Events, one of Islamabad’s best event service providers, hosted the first ever Bridal Dairies Expo here. The main motive of Dynasty Events of launching this expo was to create a platform for wedding vendors and startups to showcase their work, which also included the work of some of the innovative wedding entrepreneurs in Islamabad.

The Bridal Dairies Expo 2017 not only helped brides and grooms in Islamabad to plan their perfect wedding days, but also book some of the best photographers, event planners, designers, makeup artists, caterers, rent-a-cars and jewelry designers in the city.

Up to 5,000 people showed up at the event held at Dynasty marquee and encouraged all the participants for their creative exhibition, says a press release.

The chief guest, Tauseeq Haider, appreciated the entrepreneurial passion of these wedding vendors in Islamabad and gave some expedient guidelines for their success.

Hareem Farooq, the renowned Drama/Film actress & being a proud Islamabadi, made a guest appearance at the event as well.

The Bridal Dairies Expo 2017 saw some amazing performances. These included, Islamabad’s very own Iflah Zafar giving the crowd a startling singing performance along with a bridal ramp show by Humibia couture.

The crowd also enjoyed the energetic dance performances, car show by Shuja Limo, free makeovers by Tauseeq Haider Salon and free vouchers from various vendors present at the Bridal Dairies Expo 2017.

