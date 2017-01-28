LAHORE

Partly cloudy weather was observed at the provincial capital here Friday while Met office predicted cold and dry weather with chances of scattered rain during the next 24 hours.

Met officials said continental air would prevail over most parts of the country. However, shallow westerly wave is still prevailing over northern areas of the country. They predicted that mainly cold and dry weather is expected over most parts of the country. However, light rain (with snowfall over the hills) is expected at a few places in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Malakand and Hazara divisions. Dense foggy conditions are likely to prevail over plain area of Punjab, KP and upper Sindh during night and morning hours.

Rain was recorded at various cities, including Kotli (81mm), Rawalakot (71mm), Muzaffarabad (53mm), Garhi Dupatta (34mm), Gujranwala (53mm), Sialkot (50mm), Jhelum (49mm), Mangla (46mm), Rawalpindi (34mm), Islamabad (36mm), Lahore (33mm), Mandi Bahauddin and Gujrat (32mm), Murree (15mm), Bahawalnagar (10mm), Kasur (9mm), Multan and Bahawalpur (8mm), Faisalabad (7mm), Shorkot, Okara and Chakwal (6mm), TT Singh (4mm), Khanpur and Sargodha (3mm), Sahiwal (2mm), Rahimyar Khan, Noorpur Thal and Joharabad (1mm), Kakul (38mm), Balakot (35mm), Pattan (5mm), Risalpur (4mm), Peshawar, Cherat and Dir (1mm), Chilas (16mm), Bagrote (10mm), Bunji and Gilgit (6mm). Snowfall was also recorded at Astore (15inch), Murree (11inch), Skardu (4inch) and Malam Jabba (2inch).

Friday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Parachinar where mercury dropped down to -07°C while in Lahore, it was 9.6°C and highest temperature was 17°C.

0



0







Scattered rain likely in Lahore was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 28, 2017 and was last updated on January 28, 2017. This news story is related to Print/182181-Scattered-rain-likely-in-Lahore/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Scattered rain likely in Lahore" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/182181-Scattered-rain-likely-in-Lahore.