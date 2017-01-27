85 stalls set up at Startup Lahore event

LAHORE

There is nothing in Silicon Valley that Pakistan does not already posses, says Information Technology University (ITU) Vice Chancellor Dr Umar Saif who is also an adviser to the CM.

He was speaking at an opening ceremony of “Startup Lahore”—a two day event organised by a forum and ITU at the Arfa Software Technology Park on Thursday.

The two-day conference brings together investors, entrepreneurs, mentors, speakers, tech companies and accelerators.

“Pakistan has everything that Silicon Valley has”, Dr Umar Saif said and added “My message to the youth is that the IT industry is the most enabling industry”. He also shared account of his experience as a student and entrepreneur in United States and Pakistan.

Dr Saif further said the interest witnessed in the event was highly encouraging as 220 companies applied and 85 exhibitors established their stalls, which confirmed that Pakistani youth were determined to prove the power of entrepreneurship by making best use of their talent.

“Innovative ideas and emergence of new companies proved that doors of opportunity have forced the world to talk about the Startup ecosystem of world’s 6th populated country Pakistan”, he added.

Over 3000 attendees, 150+ startups, and 30+ investors are participating in the event. The event will conclude on Friday (today).

According to the organisers one of the key features of “Startup Lahore” would be the Startup Rumble. It’s a platform that will make it viable for entrepreneurs to submit a business idea of no more than 350 words. All the ideas would be subject to vote.

The shortlisted startups were chosen on the basis of highest number of votes and application screening, commercial viability of their business idea and the strength of their team. These startups will be invited to Lahore to present their ideas as well as a detailed business plan in front of a jury and the audience. Startups will be competing for prize money of Rs 1 million, Rs 500,000 and Rs. 200,000. The winners will also get a chance to be accelerated at PlanX – a project of Punjab IT Board.

gynea: Post Graduate Medical Institute and Ameer un Din Medical College Principal Dr Ghiyas-un-Nabi Tayyab said that Uro-Gynea Outdoor Clinic had become the need of the hour in to timely diagnose and treat gynea-related complications.

He said that connecting the departments of gynecology and urology would go a long way in diagnosing medical problems of women.

He expressed these views while addressing a Uro-Gynea symposium organised by departments of Urology and Gynecology in collaboration with Pakistan Association of Urological Surgeons at a local hotel, according to a handout issued here on Thursday.

Principal Ghiyas-un-Nabi Tayyab said that women were 52 percent of Pakistan's population. He said women often overlooked their urine and bladder-related problems and did not approach doctors which complicated the issues.

Experts said that urinary problems must not be neglected but at the same time women should not go to untrained midwives for this sort of diseases because such treatment is always very dangerous for the newborns and mother.

The speakers were of the view that Uro-Gynea Outdoor Clinic was the right solution for this type of women problems. In accordance with the direction of Punjab Chief Minister, Uro-Gynea outdoor service has been initiated with the collaboration of Department of Urology and Gynecology at Lahore General Hospital and this theme was needed to be expanded in whole province, the speakers stressed.

