ISLAMABAD: National Security Adviser (NSA) Nasser Janjua on Wednesday said peace in Afghanistan is a pre-requisite for stability in the whole region.

He said this while meeting the British Ambassador to Afghanistan Dominic Jermey accompanied by the British high commissioner in Islamabad, said a press release. They discussed the Pak-Afghan relations and prevailing situation in Afghanistan and matters concerning regional security. Nasser Janjua said Pakistan envisages cordial bilateral relations with Afghanistan based on mutual trust.

He reassured that Pakistan will extend all possible help to world efforts for reconciliation in Afghanistan and stability in the region. Nasser added Pakistan and Afghanistan were close neighbors and Pakistan believed in a shared vision of future with Afghanistan.

He equally emphasized the need for positive and pro-active role by the Afghan government which can gain achieve political reconciliation within Afghanistan. Cooperative framework based on positive engagement and politically driven approaches in Afghanistan are more likely to bring about enduring solutions. The NSA appreciated the role of the UK in maintaining regional peace in counter terrorism.

