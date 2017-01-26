ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday said Pakistan looks forward to a great level of cooperation with Japan in trade, investment, infrastructure and energy sectors and called for a start of a bilateral free trade agreement talks.

Prime Minister Sharif, talking to Japan’s Ambassador Takashi Kurai, invited Japanese companies to invest in Pakistan to strengthen industrial sector and produce value-added goods. “Pakistan regards Japan as a close friend and a reliable economic partner,” he said.

Minister hoped that Japan would review Pakistan’s inclusion in travel advisory list as the law and order situation has been improved. He said Japan may consider a three to four year exception for Pakistani textiles under its temporary tariff measures to bring Pakistan at par with its competitors which enjoy free access to Japanese market. Kurai appreciated Pakistan’s economic growth. “Pakistan’s perception particularly in Japan has changed to a business friendly-country,” he said.

0



0







Pakistan invites Japan to start FTA talks was posted in Business of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 26, 2017 and was last updated on January 26, 2017. This news story is related to Print/181696-Pakistan-invites-Japan-to-start-FTA-talks/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Pakistan invites Japan to start FTA talks" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/181696-Pakistan-invites-Japan-to-start-FTA-talks.