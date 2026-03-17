Huang unveils Groq-powered AI system as Nvidia eyes $1 trillion market by 2027

Nvidia projected a revenue opportunity of at least $1 trillion through 2027, doubling its previous estimate of $500 billion through 2026. The company became the first to reach a $5 trillion valuation in October 2025. While shares briefly jumped on the forecast, they closed with a modest 1.2% gain as investors weigh long-term growth against massive internal reinvestments. This shift in guidance comes as the company underscores a strategy to compete more aggressively in the fast-growing market for real-time AI applications.

Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang unveiled a new central processor and an AI system built on technology from Groq-a chip startup from which Nvidia licensed technology for $17 billion in December. The move is designed to fend off rivals like Google and other custom processor manufacturers who are challenging Nvidia’s territory in real-time AI applications.

Major announcements& partnerships

Groq integration

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Huang unveiled a new AI system built on technology from Groq, a startup Nvidia licensed for $17 billion in December 2025. The company introduced a new central processor and updated its roadmap for the upcoming Blackwell and Rubin chip architectures.

Ecosystem expansion

Nvidia continues to invest heavily in the broader AI landscape, recently participating in OpenAI’s $110 billion funding round. Although the first company became the first to hit a $5 trillion valuation last October, doubts have arisen about its growth as investors have also questioned whether its plan of reinvesting capital into the AI ecosystem will pay off.

In this connection, EMarketer analyst Jacob Bourne said: “Huang mapping out a $1 trillion opportunity through 2027 underscores the durable demand for Nvidia’s AI infrastructure despite investor concerns.”

"It signals Nvidia is sustaining its leadership in the AI chip market while the overall AI industry expands beyond early experimentation into large-scale deployment.”

Despite the US ban, reports indicate that China’s DeepSeek successfully trained AI models using Nvidia’s top-tier chips. Nonetheless, analysts suggest that the $1 trillion forecast confirms Nvidia is successfully transitioning from the “early experimentation” phase of AI into large-scale deployment.