ISLAMABAD: The Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) on Wednesday, under the chairmanship of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, approved PhD Scholarship Programme under US-Pakistan Knowledge Corridor (Phase-1) at a rationalised cost of Rs18.81 billion including foreign exchange component of Rs17.714 billion.

Dar chaired meeting of the ECNEC here on Wednesday. The Committee considered and approved various projects relating to climate change, energy, health, and higher education sector.

On a proposal of the Ministry of Planning, Development & Reform, the ECNEC approved the project regarding Green Pakistan Programme – Revival of Forestry Resources in Pakistan at an estimated cost of Rs3652.142 million. The project aims at plantation of indigenous and fast growing local tree species along canal/road sides in Punjab, KP and Sindh, Olive and Kikar Phulai forests in Kala Chitta, Pabbi Rasul and Fort Monroe in Punjab, Mangrove forest in Sindh, Juniper in Balochistan and plantation to check erosion in GB and AJK, etc.

The projects of Expanded Programme of Immunisation (EPI) Balochistan at a total cost of Rs4,998.91 million with foreign exchange component of Rs713.93 million, Expanded Programme of Immunisation (EPI) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at a total cost of Rs6, 493.55 million including foreign exchange component of Rs1, 260.00 million and Sindh Immunisation Support Programme (SISP) at a total cost of Rs8, 048.92 million including foreign exchange component of Rs2, 730.00 million were approved by the ECNEC.

ECNEC after discussion allowed the Finance Division to release development funds for already approved 1230 MW (Gross) Combined Cycle Power Plant at Haveli Bahadur Shah and 1223 MW (Gross) Combined Cycle Power Plant Balloki.

ECNEC approved Higher Education Commission proposal of PhD Scholarship Programme under US-Pakistan Knowledge Corridor (phase-1) at a rationalised cost of Rs18, 810.916 million including foreign exchange component of Rs17, 714.698 million. Under this segment of US-Pakistan Knowledge Corridor, HEC will send 1500 PhD students to top ranking US universities. HEC will also provide counseling/guidance facilities to candidates for taking GRE, TOFEL tests and proposal writing to assist students in seeking admission in US universities. ECNEC directed HEC to ensure participation of students/scholars from all over the country on merit.

ECNEC also approved HEC proposal for establishment of Sub Campuses of Public Sector Universities at district level at a rationalised cost of Rs5, 206.28 million. Under this project, campuses of universities will be set up in districts where no such facilities exist so far.

ECNEC approved the compliance report on Neelam Jhelum Hydroelectric Project with the direction to WAPDA to formulate proper policy guidelines in the light of the Ministry of Water & Power recommendations and to adhere to the timelines.

