The City School (TCS) launched its Alumni Association (TCS-AA) with great fanfare during the Chinese New Year celebrations held at the Capital Campus. The Chinese Cultural Counselor You Yi was the chief guest for the occasion, says a press release.

The association was launched to foster a spirit of loyalty amongst TCS alumni and to celebrate 38 years of excellence in the field of education. The launch was held during the Chinese New Year celebrations to mark new beginnings, strengthen diplomatic ties, support TCS’s goals and unify TCS alumni.

TCS was pleased to host a delegation from the Chinese Embassy. Speaking on the significance of the Chinese New Year You Yi said, “The New Year or Spring Festival, remains the most important traditional holiday in China. The day is rooted in centuries old customs and traditions and is one of the most popular public holidays.” Chinese New Year is a time for families to be together. Houses are decorated with red lanterns, red couplets and New Year paintings. 2017 is the year of the Rooster. Ms. Liu elaborated on the different customs and traditions followed by the Chinese to ring in the new year. The Embassy had graciously decked the halls of the Capital Campus with Chinese lanterns and red bunting to add to the festivities.

Capital Campus Principal John Proctor welcomed the guests and spoke about the significance of hosting such events to benefit TCS students and help them gain valuable exposure to different cultures and global perspectives. TCS Northern Regional Director Shireen Jawaid was amongst the esteemed guests. The event was organized by General Manager International, Itrat Rubab. Rubab thanked the Chinese diplomats for their gracious participation and as the founder of the Alumni Association said, “The TCS Alumni Association will enable a lifelong connection through three core program components local chapters, student & alumni programming, and career networking. Alumni relations at TCS will be cutting-edge and leading the industry in innovative educational, career, and community service programs and volunteer opportunities.”

The President of the Alumni Association, Ahmed Sufwan in his closing remarks said, “In looking forward to the coming years, the focus will be on developing and enhancing new programs, and increasing our volunteer base while providing ongoing training and leadership development.” The TCS Alumni Diplomatic Conference will be held in February this year.

