Kishwar Naheed paid tributes

Islamabad

Kishwar Naheed was termed as the ‘first new woman’ for the Muslims of subcontinent who was a pioneer in not only preaching but also practicing the fact that freedom and intellectual growth of a woman is much more important than the gold and silver ornaments.

The views were shared by intellectuals, researches, poets, experts and union leaders who expressed their gratitude for the great poetess at an event ‘Aik Shaam Kishwar Naheed Kay Naam’ organised by National Press Club on Tuesday. The event was chaired by eminent human rights activist I A Rehman.

“At the time when women were just thinking and not even started talking about women empowerment, she rebelled against all traditions. She married according to her will and was never dependent on anyone in any sense. She is truly a role model for the present women,” said Dr Fateh Muhammad.

The speakers talked about their experiences with Kishwar Naheed. They highlighted in detail the messages conveyed through her poetry. “Through her poetry, she reflected the true faces of the society which was not liked by many but she never cared. She is always loud, clear and fearless,” said Ishfaq Saleem Mirza. He also criticized certain sections of media for inciting violence among the general public.

Chairperson Pakistan Academy of Letters Qasim Bughio said that writers encourage and promote social change but they rarely practically contribute in bringing that change. “Kishwar Naheed is one such great example who not only preached for change but also struggled practically and stood firm on her principles,” he said.

Chairperson National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) Khawar Mumtaz congratulated Kishwar Naheed for winning the honour of Kamal-e-Fun Award. She praised her poetic work for women’s right and her contributions as member NCSW. She urged her to write against the incitement of violence from a certain media group.

Shibli Faraz, son of Ahmed Faraz, talked about his family relationship with Kishwar Naheed. “No other poet can take up the powerful subjects and expose the social realities as it was done by Kishwar Apa,” he said.

Writer and columnist Hameed Shahid read an essay he wrote about the work of Kishwar Naheed. He read parts of her famous poems by her and said that she attacks all kind of injustice and cruelty with her words. He praised her courage and her resolve to carry on despite all opposition.

Eminent writer Munno Bhai also shared his experiences with Kishwar Naheed as a close friend. He stressed the need to protect and educate women and girls of the country and said that only they could make Pakistan a true reflection of the dreams of Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal. At the end, I A Rehman praised Kishwar’s contributions in protection of human rights. He said that her poetry never appealed but rebelled against the social injustices.

Kishwar Naheed thanked all the speakers and friends who participated in event. She said that pen and literature is a strong weapon against social injustices. She regretted the widening gap between media and literature. She also recited her famous poems. At the end, President National Press Club Shakeel Anjum and former President pakistan Federal Union of Journalists Afzal Butt presented a bouquet to Kishwar Naheed.

0



0







Kishwar Naheed paid tributes was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 25, 2017 and was last updated on January 25, 2017. This news story is related to Print/181641-Kishwar-Naheed-paid-tributes/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Kishwar Naheed paid tributes" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/181641-Kishwar-Naheed-paid-tributes.