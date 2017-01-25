Transport minister tells CM feasibility study of project underway

The Sindh chief minister ordered on Tuesday the installation of barbed-wire fences along the route of the Karachi Circular Railway after the removal of encroachments on it.

Murad Ali Shah was presiding over a meeting attended by transport minister Nasir Shah, chief secretary Rizwan Memon, transport secretary Taha Farooqui, Railways GM Javed Anwar, the Railways Karachi and Sukkur DSs, and the Railways joint director.

Transport minister Nasir Shah told the chief minister that a feasibility study of the KCR was under way for which Rs45 million had been approved. The chief minister said the feasibility report must be completed as soon as possible so that it could be submitted for its inclusion among CPEC projects.

Replying to a question, the minister said there were 2,600 small installations and 4,500 houses on the the route of the KCR and some people were constructing new homes.

The chief minister said that it was totally unacceptable and directed the chief secretary to ensure the removal of encroachments and the installation of a fence along the route.

Transport secretary Taha Farooqui said of the 48 kilometres of the KCR route, eight kilometres were encroached upon. "The Sindh government and the Pakistan Railways have already conducted a survey and have identified the encroachments," he added. The chief minister directed him to personally look after the operation and keep sending him daily reports from next week.

The Railways GM told the chief minister that for the handing over of the administration of the Karachi Urban Transport Authority and the possession of the KCR track, the Railways minister had formed two committees which would meet next week to make final decisions.

The chief minister said the prime minister had assured sovereign guarantee for KCR and that was necessary for its formal inclusion among CPEC projects.

The chief minister was told that Railways land was encroached upon in Sukkur and Larkana.The chief minister directed the chief secretary to involve deputy commissioners for having the land vacated.

It was also pointed out that some people in Sukkur and Karachi had fraudulently prepared ownership papers of Railways land. The chief minister directed the chief secretary to form a committee to inquire into the matter.

