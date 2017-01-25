KP CM says govt has depoliticised police force

Assembly passes KP Police Bill 2017

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly here on Tuesday passed the KP Police Bill 2017, Ehtesab Commission (amendment) Bill, 2017 and the KP Salaries, Allowances and Privileges Laws (amendment) Bill, 2017. The Police Bill is aimed at bringing reforms in the police force.

Besides other points, the bill gives financial and transfer and postings powers to the inspector general of police.Thought the bill was passed unanimously, the opposition members objected to the transfer of powers to the police chief. Opposition leader Maulana Lutfur Rahman termed the bill against the Constitution and said after the 18th Constitutional Amendment the powers were transferred to the provinces but the bill in question transferred the powers to the Centre.

He added that an officer posted by the federal government would enjoy the powers instead of the chief executive of the province. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) parliamentary leader Sardar Aurangzeb Nalotha also opposed the bill and said session-wise debate on the legislation was needed.

“It is interesting that a provincial chief executive has surrendered his powers. Being a member of the provincial assembly and representative of people of the province, I would continue to raise voice for rights of the province,” the PML-N lawmaker maintained.

Awami National Party (ANP) parliamentary leader Sardar Hussain Babak also objected to the bill and termed it against the Constitution.

He said instead of strengthening the institution of the police a single person was given absolute powers even though this was detrimental to public interest.He said the police force needed service structure and improvement of police stations. He added that a police officer intending to be promoted as deputy superintendent of police (DSP) would have to qualify four examinations of the Public Service Commission.

He said it was violation of the Constitution that an officer of grade 18 and above could not be promoted by the province.Fakhre Azam Wazir of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) also criticised the bill, termed it a violation of the Constitution and said the Constitution had given powers to the chief minister but he was seeking escape by surrendering his powers.

However, Minister for Mines and Minerals Anisa Zeb Tahirkheli defended the legislation by arguing that it was not person-specific as the incumbent IGP would retire after a month and a half.

Chief Minister Pervez Khattak said that reforming the police was his government’s agenda and he had depoliticised the police force. He said good governance couldn’t be ensured without strengthening the institutions, observing merit and transparency and rule of law.This House is not only framing laws but implementation was also its responsibility, he added. He said all the 140 amendments introduced by the members were thoroughly debated and stakeholders taken on board before finalising the bill.

The House also adopted the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ehtesab Commission (amendment) Bill.Another bill meant for raising salaries, allowance and privileges of speaker, chief minister, ministers and members provincial assembly was also passed unanimously.According to amendment, the chief minister’s salary was enhanced to Rs200,000 and that of ministers to Rs180,000.The speaker’s salary has been raised to Rs150,000 and deputy speaker’s to Rs145,000. The MPAs will get Rs80,000 per month.It shall be deemed to have taken effect from July 1, 2016.

0



0







KP CM says govt has depoliticised police force was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 25, 2017 and was last updated on January 25, 2017. This news story is related to Print/181558-KP-CM-says-govt-has-depoliticised-police-force/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "KP CM says govt has depoliticised police force" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/181558-KP-CM-says-govt-has-depoliticised-police-force.