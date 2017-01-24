PTI calls for putting Maryam’s name on ECL

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has said that the documents released by foreign media have proved that Maryam Nawaz is the owner of Mayfair flats.

“Lie of those who have plundered national wealth has come to open despite all tactics. They are being seized now no matter how much they are trying to conceal it,” he said this while talking to media outside Supreme Court here on Monday. He said, “If Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is truthful person then he should go to court.” He said the prime minister should not use state news agency for personal purposes.

Imran said that Nawaz Sharif accepted on the floor of the House that he had all the proofs and records after ICIJ released Panama Papers. He said instead of submitting evidence they were using different tactics.

PTI chief said the PML-N was mum over the recent report of BBC about purchase of flats. He questioned that if prime minister was right than why was reluctant to go to the courts. Imran said, “These reports have exposed the lie of Sharif family.”

He said Sharif used state news agency to reduce the pressure of documents released by foreign organisations. PTI chief said Nawaz Sharif used state news agency for running a wrong story which had no base.

PTI chairman said Sharifs entire money trail collapsed with new ICIJ revelations and Qatari letter was fabricated. He asked that if Nawaz Sharif was speaking truth why he didn’t sue ICIJ and BBC. He said in his speeches Nawaz Sharif had reiterated his own involvement in the family businesses. He said Nawaz Sharifs lawyers had tried to separate him from the family business now.

Meanwhile, talking to media men outside Supreme Court on Monday PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry has demanded placement of Maryam Nawaz’ name in Exit Control List (ECL) for her alleged involvement in money laundering. He said that Prime Minister Nawaz had admitted in Parliament that he had all evidences of their properties including London flats but now they had completely failed to produce any relevant evidence in the court regarding PanamaLeaks case and they were using different tactics to cover up their corruption.

0



0







Maryam is owner of Mayfair flats: Imran was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 24, 2017 and was last updated on January 24, 2017. This news story is related to Print/181391-Maryam-is-owner-of-Mayfair-flats-Imran/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Maryam is owner of Mayfair flats: Imran" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/181391-Maryam-is-owner-of-Mayfair-flats-Imran.