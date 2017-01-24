This refers to the letter, ‘CPEC gains’ (Jan 20), by Imran Khan Brohi. The writer mentioned the GDP of three countries – China, India and Pakistan – for the year 2013. According to the writer, the CPEC guarantees a bright future for the country.

The latest figures show that the GDP of China and India stands at $11 and $2.1 trillion respectively while Pakistan’s stand at $270 billion. Currently, China is the world’s second-largest economy. The comparison of the country’s GDP with China and India is incorrect. As far as the CPEC is concerned, the ‘game changer’ is not going to turn the country into ‘Asian Tiger’ anytime soon. A lot of hard work and development is required to improve the country’s economy.

Farid Nawaz

Islamabad

