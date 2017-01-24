A tragic attack

The attack in Parachinar (Jan 21) is a tragic and horrific occurrence. The TTP claimed responsibility for the blast. The TTP spokesperson claimed that the attack was done “in retaliation for killing Lashkar-e-Jhangvi Chief Asif Chotu, along with three others in an encounter. It was to avenge the killing of our associates by security forces and to teach a lesson to Shiites”. Meanwhile, we have people in government who believe sectarian groups cannot be equated with terrorist groups.

The blast in Parachinar should jolt us into realizing that although the number of terrorist attacks and incidents in Pakistan may have registered a considerable drop in numbers, they are far from over. Their focus in certain areas and upon certain communities remains as forceful and fatal as ever. These include neglected peripheries like Fata, Quetta and persecuted communities like the Shia community. And this danger of violent attacks will linger as long as state institutions remain divided on the matter and continue to keep in place dubious policies and doctrines that bar an unequivocal commitment to counter extremism and terrorism. This is no longer a contention, but it is a judgement officially articulated and validated by Justice Isa’s report.

Hafsa Khawaja

Lahore

