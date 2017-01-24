PESHAWAR: Rejecting the idea of organising 3rd All Parties Conference on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the Corridor Front has said Chief Minister Pervez Khattak has failed to achieve a single scheme in CPEC during the Joint Coordination Council (JCC) meeting in Beijing.

This was stated by Dr Said Alam Mehsud, convener for the Corridor Front, a group of various political parties and civil society organisations, while speaking at a press conference. Dr Said Alam said the chief minister had presented around nine projects, but he had badly failed to achieve a single scheme during the meeting at Beijing. He said Beijing accepted all those decisions desired by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

