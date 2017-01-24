PESHAWAR: A businessman, Fazal Malik, has expressed concern over the indifferent attitude of Nowshera Police for failure to implement a decision taken by the local Dispute Resolution Council for recovery of his Rs7.3 million from an alleged gang.

Speaking at a press conference at Peshawar Press Club on Monday, the businessman said that a group of fraudsters led by one Muhammad Iqbal Khattak from Nowshera, had embezzled millions of rupees from poor people in name of issuing them visas for Singapore but failed to fulfil the commitment.

“I also paid Rs7.3milion for sending my relatives and friends abroad, but the gang leader neither fulfilled his promise, nor returned the money,” said Fazal Malik, who deals in business of auto tyres at Shoba Bazaar.

He said that several people were members of the gang but he had paid the cash to Muhammad Iqbal Khattak at a hotel in Peshawar in 2013 and he was now dodging him and his people by changing his locations. Fazal Malik appealed to Chief Minister Pervez Khattak and Inspector General of Police Nasir Khan Durrani to help implement the DRC decision and recover the money.

