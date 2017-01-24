Print Story
Shalmani tribesmen announce welfare bodyJanuary 24, 2017Print : Peshawar
PESHAWAR: The All Pakistan Shalmani Qaumi Movement has announced to register an organisation “Shalman Welfare Society” that would provide free education to the underprivileged.
It would financially assist the poor parents to arrange dowry for marriage of their daughters. The movement held a Jirga in Nowshera district. Shalmani tribesmen from Shalman valley of Khyber Agency and other parts including Malakand, Charsadda, Swat, Dir, Abbottabad and Mansehra districts were present.
Speakers, including Muhib Gul Shalmani and others, said that the movement would only undertake welfare activities. On the occasion, office-bearers for various others areas including Malakand and Shalman were also nominated.