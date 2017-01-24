Rawalpindi: College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) President Professor Zafarullah Chaudhry has given approval of CPSP Regional Centre at Military Hospital here on Monday and announced the facility of online video conferencing being started at the centre.

The CPSP president announced this while visiting the Military Hospital on invitation of Surgeon General Pakistan Army Lt. Gen. Asif Mumtaz Sukhera and General Salman Ali, Major General Muhammad Aslam Khan and Major General Sohail Hafeez. CPSP Senior Vice President Khalid Masood Gondal and Professor Shoaib Shafi also accompanied the CPSP president.

The surgeon general apprised the CPSP delegation of various training programmes of the CPSP being run at different institutions of Pakistan Army. In the training programmes, post-graduate trainees from civil sector are also being given opportunity.

