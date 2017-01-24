RCB spokesman shows ignorance

Rawalpindi

Once again, the contractor, with the alleged backing of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) officials, has increased the parking fee in Saddar from Rs20 to Rs40 for cars and from Rs10 to Rs25 for motorcycles, causing resentment among the residents.

However, concerned officials of RCB have shown complete ignorance about increase in parking fee and told ‘The News’ for conducting raid on private contractors immediately for this violation.

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) official spokesman Qaiser Mehmood, when contacted by ‘The News’, said that private contractors could not increase parking fee by their own. “We do not know about it,” he claimed. The official spokesman took an immediate notice of the news and gathered some officials for raiding private contractors.

He has admitted that we had fixed Rs20 for cars, while Rs10 for motorcycles as parking fee here in Saddar.

Initially, when the RCB launched parking spaces in Saddar the parking fee was fixed at Rs20 for cars and Rs10 for a motorcycle but just after one month parking fees were doubled.

Higher authorities of RCB took notice on news item published in ‘The News’ on August 29, 2015 titled ‘RCB doubles parking fee in Saddar’. After publishing this story, RCB authorities fixed old parking fee but once again private contractors with alleged backing of RCB officials have doubled parking fee.

Muhammad Mukhtar, an on-duty private contractor in Saddar Parking space, said that we have increased parking fee to Rs40 against Rs20 for a car, while Rs25 against Rs10 for a motorcycle. We have increased parking fee with the permission of RCB, he claimed.

The motorists interviewed by 'The News' expressed strong resentment over the exorbitant increase in parking fees.

Shazia Imtiaz, a lady motorist, said that I used to pay Rs20 but today parking staff are demanding Rs40. Why should I pay Rs40 instead of Rs20 fixed by the authorities. RCB authorities should take an immediate notice, she demanded.

She said that Rs20 parking fee for a car and Rs10 for a motorcycle were reasonable. “But, doubling the fees is not acceptable,” she said. Muhammad Mudasir, another motorist, said that the authorities should think about providing maximum relief to citizens rather to rob public.

