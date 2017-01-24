LAHORE

Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) will stage a protest demonstration outside Aiwan-i-Iqbal on Jan 27 to demand release of Justice Ali Baqar Najafi Commission report.

This was stated by PAT secretary general Khurram Nawaz Gandapur in a press conference at Model Town Secretariat on Monday. He said PAT chief Dr Tahirul Qadri will address the protesters on a video link from Toronto and announce future course of action about the Model Town incident. He said first hearing of the Model Town case in an anti-terrorism court started on Jan 24, 2014, adding it was irony that after the lapse of two years, families of martyrs still await justice. He said no department was ready to take action against the influential accused. He said there was no shift in the party position it had taken on June 17, 2014.

He said the rulers could befool the nation on the Panama issue but they could not absolve themselves of the Model Town killings that were filmed. He said on June 17, 2014, one DIG, seven SPs and 17 SHOs were present at the place of incident but in the FIR (No 696) only one SHO and a constable had been challenged.

Gandapur said they had presented 56 eyewitness, presented 61 medico-legal certificates and 10 autopsy reports and fulfilled all legal requirements in the case. He said audio evidence had also been presented. PAT secretary information Noorullah, Sajid Mahmood Bhatti, Jawad Hamid, advocate Naeemuddin Ch and Hafiz Ghulam Farid were present.

