Malam Jabba to host first-ever international ski tournament

PESHAWAR: Making history in the field of skiing in Pakistan, the first international ski tournament — Alpine International Cup — would be held at the picturesque Malam Jabba top in scenic Swat valley in the last week of January.It would be followed by another international event of the winter sport at Naltar in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The skiers from 12 countries are expected to take part in the tournaments, which are the first of its kind in the history of the country. The games would continue till March. The Pakistan Ski Federation considers it a milestone achievement that the International Ski Federation has approved 16 international races for Pakistan, which would not only promote soft image of Pakistan in the world but also earn revenue and boost tourism.

The Ski Federation after sending two international skiers namely Mohammad Abbas and Mohammad Karim to Vancouver, Canada Olympics and Sochi, Russia winter Olympics in 2010 and 2014 respectively started efforts to get its ski slopes in Malam Jabba and Naltar the international status for Federation of International Ski (FIS) races.In 2016, the FIS experts after visiting Pakistan approved both the slopes for international competitions besides approving two international races at Naltar.

Soon after the approval, the Pakistan Ski Federation arranged Chief of Air Staff International Karakoram Ski Cup 2016 at Naltar in which Turkey sent its six international skiers. After the successful arrangement of the two international races, the international federation approved 16 races eight each for men and women in both the slopes - Malam Jabba and Naltar.

Leading European and Asian skiers have been invited to the two international events. Up to 12 countries have agreed to send skiers for the tournaments. Some reports suggested that Indian skiers are also expected to take part in the races. It is worth mentioning that Malam Jabba will witness these international competitions after 12 years as skiing activities under qualified experts had almost been ended at Malam Jabba for the last 12 years when the prolonged wave of militancy affected every segment of life in the scenic Swat valley of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Only local ski activities under the local administration are being held in a limited manner.Meanwhile, all-out preparations are being made at both the slopes.

Heavy machinery is being applied for pressing the snow and making world class arrangements for the events. Around two kilometer long Naltar Ski Slope which is having all basic facilities like chairlift, snow pressing machine, time devices and other important tools.

Proper accommodation for the international players has also been arranged at Naltar. Also, national championships would be held at Naltar before the international event. The national tournaments at Naltar would be held on January 24 and February 7.

More than 20 ski associations and departments from across the country, including Pakistan Army, Pakistan Air Force, Pakistan Navy, Higher Education Commission, Civil Aviation Authority, Gilgit-Baltistan Scouts and others would participate in the national championship. In Malam Jabba arrangements have been made for the international event which would start from January 26.

Skiers from some eight countries are expected to participate in the event. Winter sports observers believe that these races at both the international slopes will open new avenues for promotion of the winter sports in Pakistan.

